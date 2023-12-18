22.9 C
Two dies as building collapses after ‘cylinder blast’ in Karachi

Nazir Shah
By Nazir Shah
KARACHI: Two persons dead, ten injured after the two-story building located in Karachi’s Machar Colony area collapsed due to a ‘cylinder blast’, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the rescue officials, as many as two people lost their lives while ten others – including women – sustained injuries as the two-floor building collapsed after a cylinder blast.

The initial reports indicated that the explosion was of a cylinder, meanwhile, the rescue officials pulled out the injured people, including women, from the building debris and shifted them to the nearby hospital for immediate medical assistance.

Furthermore, the rescue official revealed that all the injured sustained burn injuries, however, the doctors will be further revealed about the conditions of the individuals.

