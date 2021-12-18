At least 15 killed, several injured in Karachi’s Shershah blast

KARACHI: A factory-like building at Sher Shah Paracha Chowk in Karachi has partially collapsed following a powerful explosion, ARY News reported on Saturday.

At least 15 people lost their lives and 12 sustained wounds in the explosion. Police said it was apparently a gas-related explosion.

The police officials said that the cause of the blast will be ascertained by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).

Rescue activities are continued at the incident’s site Heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene. Rescuers are searching for people feared trapped in the two-storey building that partially collapsed in the blast.

The building houses a bank and other offices. According to reports, the two-storey building is constructed on a sewerage line.

Following the intense explosion, many parked vehicles in the streets are also damaged.

Rescue officials told ARY News that the injured persons are being shifted to Civil Trauma Centre and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Heavy machinery of the local administration reached the incident’s site and started removing the debris to pull out the trapped people and dead bodies.

Second explosion

During the rescue activities, another explosion hit the building when a shovel surface was apparently touched an electricity wire on the site.

Luckily, it did not cause any casualties as the law enforcement agencies and rescue teams evacuated the people to a safe distance.

Sindh CM orders inquiry

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the Sher Shah blast and ordered Commissioner Karachi to hold an inquiry. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident.

He directed the commissioner to include a senior police officer to hold the investigation into all aspects.

The chief minister directed the health secretary to provide necessary facilities to the affected persons who are admitted to the Civil Hospital. He also ordered the administration to reach the locality and hospitals for providing maximum assistance to the affectees.

