Bukhingham Palace shares major update on King Charles state visit to Vatican

Bukhingham Palace has shared a major update on King Charles and Queen Camilla’s state visit to Vatican in late October.

Taking to the Instagram account on Friday, October 17, the Royal Family shared the key engagements of the King and Queen in The Holy See.

“Next week, The King and Queen will visit The Holy See. Their Majesties will join His Holiness Pope Leo XIV to celebrate the 2025 Jubilee Year. Traditionally marked every 25 years, the Jubilee is a special time for the Catholic Church,” the palace shared.

During the visit, His Majesty will engage in a series of significant events alongside Queen Camilla.

The royal couple will meet Pope Leo XIV in the Apostolic Palace and together they will attend a special ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel, focused on the theme of “Care for Creation.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla will also visit the Papal Basilica of St. Paul’s Outside the Walls

Additionally, The King will attend a reception at The Pontifical Beda College, where he will meet seminarians from across the Commonwealth

“Her Majesty will meet Catholic Sisters from The International Union of Superiors General, who are working around the world at grassroots level to help tackle violence against women and girls,” the palace added.

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s state visit to Vatican was first announced on September 27.