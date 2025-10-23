Bukhingham Palace shares peeks into King Charles, Queen Camilla’s first meeting with Pope Leo

King Charles and Queen Camilla have finally met Pope Leo for the first time since he was elected to office.

Taking to their Instagram account on Thursday, October 23, Bukhingham Palace shared glimpses into the King and Queen’s meeting with the pope at his Apostolic Palace residence.

In the images, the royal couple appeared in high spirits as they arrived at the Vatican. Queen Camilla looked elegant in a Fiona Clare black silk dress for the special engagement.

She completed her look with a Philip Treacy mantilla and raspberry pip brooch in the shape of a cross.

“The King and Queen have met Pope Leo XIV (pontifex) in the Apostolic Palace, to begin their State Visit to the Holy See,” the palace stated in the caption.

The statement continued, “Their Majesties will undertake engagements with Pope Leo XIV in celebration of the 2025 Papal Jubilee. This will include a special ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel.”

“Later this afternoon, The King and Queen will visit the Papal Basilica and Abbey of ‘St. Paul’s Outside the Walls,’” it added.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at Ciampino’s 31st Wing Airport on Tuesday for the official two-day state visit to the Holy See.