Bulgarian government resigns after weeks of street protests

The Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Rosen Zhelyazkov, handed in his government’s resignation on Thursday following weeks of street protests over its economic policies and its perceived failure to tackle corruption.

Rosen Zhelyazkov announced the decision in a televised address just minutes before parliament was due to vote on a no-confidence motion. His resignation comes less than three weeks before Bulgaria is scheduled to join the euro zone on January 1.

“Our coalition met, we discussed the current situation, the challenges we face and the decisions we must responsibly make,” Zhelyazkov said, confirming the government would step down.

Thousands of Bulgarians rallied on Wednesday evening in Sofia and dozens of other towns and cities, the latest in a wave of demonstrations highlighting public anger over endemic graft and successive governments’ inability to root it out.

“We realise that the protest was against arrogance and conceit, this is not a social protest, but a protest for values,” Zhelyazkov said. “It was not a meeting of political opponents over policies, but over attitudes, and therefore it unites different components of Bulgarian society.”

CALL FOR FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS

Last week, Zhelyazkov’s government withdrew its 2026 budget plan, the first drafted in euros, after protests erupted over proposals to raise social security contributions and taxes on dividends to fund higher state spending.

Despite the retreat, demonstrations have continued in a country that has held seven national elections in the past four years, most recently in October 2024, amid deep political and social divisions.

“This (resignation) is the first step towards Bulgaria becoming a normal European country,” said Asen Vassilev, the leader of the opposition ‘We Continue the Change’ party.

“The next step … is to hold fair and free elections, not elections marred by electoral manipulation, as was the case with the last parliamentary elections,” Vassilev added.

President Rumen Radev, who earlier this week urged the government to quit, echoed that sentiment on Thursday: “Between the voice of the people and the fear of the mafia – listen to the public squares!” he wrote in a message to lawmakers on Facebook.

Under Bulgaria’s constitution, Radev will now ask parties in parliament to try to form a new government. If they fail – as appears likely – he will appoint an interim administration to run the country until new elections can be held.

Zhelyazkov’s cabinet will remain in office until a successor is elected.