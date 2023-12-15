26.9 C
Karachi
Friday, December 15, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Bull on loose spotted running on train tracks

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A bull escaped from the farm and made its way to the track of the New Jersey transit train at Newark Penn Station, resulting in a delay of 45 minutes for the travelers.

As per the statement from the relevant authorities, the bull escaped at 10 am from a farm located near Newark International Airport and the bovine made its way down the NJ Transit tracks to Penn Station.

The bull fled back toward the airport on the tracks, but Newark and Port Authority police officers were able to corner it in a fenced lot and shoot it with a tranquilizer.

Police said a local animal sanctuary was contacted to transport and care for the bull.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.