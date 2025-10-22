After KP CM’s rejection, federal govt decides to provide bulletproof vehicles to Balochistan

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA: The federal government on Wednesday announced it will provide state-of-the-art bulletproof vehicles to the Balochistan government after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s newly elected Chief Minister, Mohammad Sohail Afridi, returned the fleet originally allocated to KP police.

On October 9, 2025, the Interior Ministry had handed over a fleet of bulletproof vehicles to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in a ceremony held in Islamabad, with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi formally presenting the keys to Inspector General Zulfiqar Hameed. These vehicles were intended to bolster the operational capacity and safety of police officers engaged in high-risk security operations across the province.

However, CM Sohail Afridi rejected the vehicles, calling them outdated and expired. He stated, “Offering outdated and expired bulletproof vehicles to the KP police is an insult to the courage and sacrifices of our officers. We will be returning these vehicles to the federal government.”

CM Sahib done. These bullet-proof vehicles will be sent to Balochistan immediately to enhance counter-terrorism efforts. Thank you for raising this https://t.co/M8Hzc4UoAB — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) October 22, 2025

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti appealed to the federal government to transfer the vehicles to Balochistan, citing the province’s ongoing struggle against terrorism. On social media platform X, he said, “Like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan is also severely affected by terrorism. If KP refuses these bulletproof vehicles, they should be provided to Balochistan to strengthen our fight against terrorism.”

He further emphasized the need for additional equipment to ensure public safety and highlighted ongoing government efforts to enhance anti-terrorism initiatives.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi promptly accepted the request, stating on X, “CM Sahib, done. These bulletproof vehicles will be sent to Balochistan immediately to boost counter-terrorism efforts. Thank you for raising this.”

CM Bugti expressed his gratitude, saying, “On behalf of the people of Balochistan, I personally thank you for your steadfast support.”

Another major step in the fight against terrorism! Bulletproof vehicles handed over to DPOs of southern KP to protect our frontline heroes. IGP Zulfiqar Hameed says vehicles in affected areas are being upgraded for better safety & performance. pic.twitter.com/GzWUzsLdFI — KP Police (@KP_Police1) October 9, 2025