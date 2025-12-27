Bulls look to extend win streak vs. Bucks

Amid an impressive stretch against fellow Eastern Conference clubs, the red-hot Chicago Bulls will look to extend their winning streak to six games when they oppose the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

After beating the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks in consecutive sets against each team, Chicago matched its season-best winning streak on Friday with a 109-102 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Guard Coby White is playing a key role in the Bulls’ surge.

In nine games since returning from a calf injury, White has scored at least 20 points six times. He totaled 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists on Friday.

“Being around Coby as long as I’ve been around, I think the way he goes about it is, he loves playing,” Chicago coach Billy Donovan said. “I think he loves these guys on the team. He loves competing. … Him going through the injury and having the game taken away from him, it brings clarity on how important each day is.”

White’s average of 20.8 points per game leads the Bulls, while Josh Giddey adds 19.8 points, 9.2 assists and 9.2 rebounds per outing.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, dropped its 14th game in 18 tries with a 125-104 road loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo — who hasn’t played since Dec. 3 as he deals with a right calf strain — the Bucks are on pace for their worst winning percentage (.387) since their 15-67 campaign (.183) in 2013-14.

It’s not just Antetokounmpo’s averages of 28.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game that Milwaukee is missing. Gary Trent Jr. (9.6 ppg) also didn’t play Friday because of a left calf contusion, leaving the offensive load on the shoulders of Kevin Porter Jr.

After being sidelined with injury for the majority of the season due to right knee surgery, Porter, 25, is averaging 20 points through 12 games.

“(Kevin) has a chance to be a terrific player,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said. “Where he’s got to grow is he has to get over the last play. His last mistake leads to his next mistake. He’s young, and there are some growing pains that you have to live through with him and (Ryan) Rollins. Unfortunately, that’s what we’re doing.”

“My team expects better, so I’m going to give them better,” said Porter, who committed seven turnovers against Memphis. “The luxury about it is we play (Saturday) and I get another opportunity.”

Rollins, 23, is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds — all career highs — during his third season in Milwaukee. He is complementing Porter as an unlikely duo that serves as the Bucks’ go-to options.

The Bucks beat the Bulls 126-110 on Nov. 7 in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo scored 41 points in that matchup, while Matas Buzelis paced Chicago with 20 points.