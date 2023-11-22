Bully 2 references discovered in GTA 5 leak

The Rockstar Games – the franchise known for developing diverse games like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series – disappointed the fans as the much-anticipated game is yet to release Bully 2.

Bully offered unique gameplay as a student in a private school. Released in 2006, the game provides a fresh change of pace with its smaller scale and more intimate setting, igniting fans’ desire for a follow-up that would expand on the beloved experience.

Despite year-long rumors about the development of Bully 2, Rockstar Games has not confirmed the development of such a project, leaving the fans in a state of prolonged anticipation.

Unfortunately, the success of other Rockstar Games like GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2, made it difficult for the game franchise to produce Bully sequel.

Earlier this week, a database used for Grand Theft Auto V development, revealed a string related to Bully 2, however, any other details about the game are yet to be covered, but it does suggest that it was likely to develop around the same time as GTA V.