Bumrah responds to Chris Martin’s shoutout at Coldplay concert

Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has responded to Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin’s surprise shoutout at a concert in Mumbai.

Martin grabbed headlines as he stopped his performance during the band’s concert and spoke about Jasprit Bumrah.

The Coldplay lead singer mentioned that the Indian pacer was waiting backstage to bowl at him.

“Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage,” said Chris Martin in the viral video from the concert.

“He says he needs to bowl at me now. We’ll ask him to wait 15 minutes,” the singer added.

Reacting to the shoutout, the Indian pacer said that it was special for him that he was mentioned by Chris Martin in the Coldplay concert.

“This made me smile! Incredible vibe at the @coldplay concert in Mumbai (from what I’ve seen here) and even more special to be mentioned.” Jasprit Bumrah wrote in a post on X.

Reports had earlier said that the right-arm pacer was likely to miss Champions Trophy 2025 due to a back spasm.

Bumrah later refuted the reports and he was also named in the Indian squad for the upcoming tournament, set to be hosted by Pakistan in the February-March window this year.

As he nurses the back spasm, Bumrah will miss the side’s upcoming two ODIs against England.

He is, however, likely to play in the third and final ODI on February 12 in Ahmedabad to assess his match fitness ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.