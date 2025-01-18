India announces squad for Champions Trophy 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled a 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, featuring a mix of experienced players and young talent.

The team will be led by captain Rohit Sharma, with Shubman Gill serving as vice-captain.

Before the Champions Trophy begins on February 19, India will play three bilateral ODIs against England on February 6, 9, and 12. These matches will mark India’s return to 50-over games since their tour of Sri Lanka in August last year ¹.

India is placed in Group A of the Champions Trophy, alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. Due to government restrictions, all of India’s matches will be played in Dubai. Their campaign will begin on February 20 against Bangladesh, followed by matches against Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2.

The announcement came after the Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah dismissed rumors regarding his complete bed rest and uncertainty over his participation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Taking to the microblogging platform X, Bumrah dismissed the reports as fake news.

“I know how easy it is to spread fake news, but this one really made me laugh,” he posted, accompanied by several laughing emojis.

On Wednesday, January 15, several Indian media outlets claimed that Jasprit Bumrah, who has been dealing with a back issue, has gone on bed rest and is unlikely to participate in the Champions Trophy.

India squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.