Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Indian cricket team have suffered a major blow ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as their premium fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss the tournament.

As per Indian media reports, it is learned that fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is all set to miss the league stage of the tournament due to back swelling, he suffered during Sydney Test against Australia.

Jaspir Bumrah has also been ruled out of T20I series against England.

Jasprit Bumrah will now be heading to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he will be monitored and will begin his recovery. It has been learned that the National selectors have got a clear picture of the fast bowler and are now under discussions related to his place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

It has been learned that the selectors are discussing whether they should name Jasprit in the squad of 15 or add him to the list of reserve players for the tournament. The BCCI will be naming the provisional squad soon and will have time till February 12. This will allow them to monitor Bumrah’s fitness closely.

It is to be noted that several former Indian cricketers expressed concerns over Jasprit Bumrah’s workload which was evident in the fourth AUS v IND game at the MCG which the hosts won by 184 runs.

Following the Boxing Day Test, Rohit Sharma was asked if India risked over-bowling Bumrah.

“Yeah, there is. To be honest, he has bowled a lot of overs. There is no doubt about it. But again, every Test match we play, we keep that in mind. You know, the workloads of all the bowlers in fact. But again, if somebody is in such a great form, you want to try and maximise that form how much ever you can. And that is what we’ve been trying to do with Bumrah,” the Indian captain said.