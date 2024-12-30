WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah refuses Rohit’s request to bowl in Boxing Day Test

India’s pacer Jasprit Bumrah remains the highest wicket-taker for his team as he has bagged 30 wickets in eight innings of the ongoing AUS v IND Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The right-arm quick has been Rohit Sharma’s go-to-man to break partnerships and giving breakthroughs to India at critical junctures.

However, several former Indian cricketers have expressed concerns over Jasprit Bumrah’s workload which was evident in the fourth AUS v IND game at the MCG which the hosts won by 184 runs.

In the absence of support from the other end, the Indian pacer sent down 53.2 overs in the Boxing Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the most he has bowled in a single Test in his career.

The second inning saw Jasprit Bumrah bowling 24.4 overs in which he bagged a five-wicket haul, his third in the ongoing AUS v IND Test series.

The two dozen overs seemed to have taken a toll on his strength and energy as he looked visibly exhausted and out of breath in the second inning on Day 4.

At one point, Jasprit Bumrah declined his skipper Rohit Sharma’s request to send down another over as the hosts were reduced to 91 over the loss of six wickets.

In a video that went viral on social media, Bumrah could be heard telling Rohit Sharma that he has no strength left to bowl another over.

“Bas abhi. Nahi lag raha hai zor. (Enough now. I’m unable to push more),” the Indian quick was heard as saying on the stump mic.

Following the Boxing Day Test, Rohit Sharma was asked if India risked over-bowling Bumrah.

“Yeah, there is. To be honest, he has bowled a lot of overs. There is no doubt about it. But again, every Test match we play, we keep that in mind. You know, the workloads of all the bowlers in fact. But again, if somebody is in such a great form, you want to try and maximise that form how much ever you can. And that is what we’ve been trying to do with Bumrah,” the Indian captain said.