Rizwan’s struggle against O’Rourke comes under spotlight

Pakistan captain Muhammad Rizwan found it hard to get going in the ongoing three-match PAK vs NZ ODI series.

The wicketkeeping batter managed to score 30 off 34 balls when the Men in Green were chasing a 345-run target in the first game in Napier.

The second PAK vs NZ game saw Rizwan score just five runs off 27 balls before falling to New Zealand’s Ben Sears.

However, it was Will O’Rourke who gave a tough time to the Pakistan captain, who found it hard to pick the length of the ball.

The right-arm pacer beat Muhammad Rizwan multiple times on off-stump deliveries, while he also survived a close LBW call.

The wicketkeeping batter also copped a painful blow to his right arm when he misjudged the bounce of a delivery bowled by Will O’Rourke.

Video footage of New Zealand pacer’s spell to the Pakistan captain in the second PAK vs NZ has since been making rounds on social media as fans and cricket analysts lamented Rizwan’s struggles against off-stump deliveries.

Speaking on ARY News show Sports Room, sports journalist Shahid Hashmi called Rizwan’s inning disappointing.

“Rizwan was dancing to O’Rourke’s deliveries. He got hit on his arm and pads. It looked like a new batsman was playing an experienced bowler,” he said.

Hashmi also criticised Muhammad Rizwan’s decision to put Sufiyan Muqeem out of the attack when New Zealand batters were struggling to play him in the second PAK vs NZ game.

“Abbas and Mitchell Hay survived close calls in the 28th over bowled by Sufiyan Muqeem. They should have made him bowl another over,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are set to face New Zealand on Saturday in the third and final ODI, reduced to a dead rubber as the home side won the first two games.

The national side has also suffered a 1-4 defeat in the PAK vs NZ T20I, played before the ODIs.