Ihsanullah set for PSL comeback, says Ali Tareen

As fans await the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen provided a major update on pacer Ihsanullah’s comeback.

The right-arm quick shot to instant fame in the 2023 edition of the tournament when he bagged 22 wickets for his side.

His exceptional bowling in the PSL 2023 earned him a spot in the national team, and he made his T20I debut against Afghanistan in March 2023.

However, Ihsanullah was ruled out of cricket due to an elbow injury he sustained during his ODI debut against New Zealand in April 2023.

The Multan Sultans pacer made a comeback in competitive cricket in December 2024 in the Champions T20 Cup, but could only take two wickets in four matches.

In a latest development, Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen revealed that he had met Ihsanullah and discussed his return to the PSL.

During a podcast, Tareen said that the right-arm pacer was aiming to make a comeback by playing domestic cricket.

“Ihsanullah’s plan is to play a full domestic season and make a comeback next year in the PSL,” said Tareen.

“Recently, I met him during a nets session, he is bowling well and will go back to full fitness and will play a season of domestic cricket,” Ali Tareen added.

It is worth noting here that Tareen had claimed that the pacer would never be able to bowl fast again.

The Multan Sultans owner claimed to have consulted with a top surgeon who told them that the previous ‘botched surgery’ would not allow Ihsanullah’s arm to become perfectly straight and bowl fast.

Meanwhile, PSL 10 is scheduled to commence on April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

“Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including Qualifier 1 on 13 May. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches each,” as per the PSL 10 schedule.