Mark Chapman ruled out of third ODI against Pakistan

New Zealand’s batter Mark Chapman has been ruled out of the third and final PAK vs NZ ODI against Pakistan.

The left-handed batter missed the second game after suffering a hamstring injury.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has now confirmed that Chapman has been ruled out of the third PAK vs NZ game following his medical assessment.

“BLACKCAPS batter Mark Chapman has been ruled out of the third and final Chemist Warehouse ODI against Pakistan at Bay Oval tomorrow with a hamstring injury,” the NZC announced in a statement.

“Chapman was ruled out of the second ODI in Hamilton with a minor hamstring tear, and an assessment at training today revealed he has not recovered sufficiently to take his place in the XI for the final match of the home summer,” the statement added.

Tim Seifert, who was brought in as his replacement for the second PAK vs NZ ODI, will remain with the New Zealand squad for the final game, scheduled to be played at the Bay Oval on Saturday.

Read more: Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against New Zealand

It is to be noted here that New Zealand defeated Pakistan 4-1 in the five-match T20I series.

The Men in Green have also lost the three-match ODI series after facing a 73-run defeat in the first game, followed by an 84-run defeat in the second match.

Pakistan would look to close out the tour on a high in the third game, which has been reduced to a dead rubber.