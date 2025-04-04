Kagiso Rabada leaves IPL 2025 team mid-season

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada has left the Gujarat Titans to return home in the middle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The pace bowler missed Gujarat’s third game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday after he played the first two matches for the team in the cash-rich tournament.

“Kagiso Rabada has returned to South Africa to deal with an important personal matter,” Gujarat Titans said in a statement.

He was replaced by Arshad Khan, who bagged the prized wicket of star India batter Virat Kohli.

Kagiso Rabada, 29, took a wicket each in his two outings at the team’s home in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Gujarat, led by Shubman Gill, who won a title in their debut season in 2022, have won two and lost one of their three matches in this edition.

They currently sit at the fourth spot in the IPL 2025 standings, with four points in three matches.

They are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

The Indian Premier League involves 10 teams packing 70 league matches into eight weeks before the top four battle for supremacy in the playoffs, culminating in the May 25 final in Kolkata.