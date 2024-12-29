WATCH: Bumrah’s cheeky comment on Marnus Labuschagne in fourth Test

Marnus Labuschagne stood firm on Day 4 of the AUS v IND Boxing Test after Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj dismantled Australia’s top-order.

The right-handed batter arrived at the crease after Australian debutant Sam Konstas was dismissed on the team total of 20 in 6.3 overs.

While wickets kept falling all around Marnus Labuschagne, he continued the momentum and played a crucial 70-run knock to help swell Australia’s lead in the fourth AUS v IND game at the MCG.

However, his stay at the crease was not without drama as he was dropped on 24 by Yashaswi Jaiswal.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah continued the attack on the Australian batting line-up and forced Marnus Labuschagne to edge the ball on multiple occasions.

The Indian pacer was visibly fuming in frustration when one of his deliveries landed in Rishabh Pant’s hands, narrowly missing Labuschagne’s bat.

The incident occurred in the 54th over of the second innings, when Jasprit Bumrah bowled a length delivery as the Australian batter went for a forward defence.

However, the ball missed Marnus Labuschagne’s bat by a mere distance as a frustrated Bumrah raised his hands in disbelief.

The Indian quick was heard calling the Australian batter ‘the most luckiest player.’

“Probably the luckiest player I have seen in my entire life,” Jasprit Bumrah was caught saying that on the stumps mic while walking back to his bowling mark.

Meanwhile, Australia lead by 333 runs in the fourth AUS v IND Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

After losing their top-order to Bumrah and Siraj, Australia battled back to reach 228-9 following an unbeaten final-wicket stand of 55 from 17.5 overs.