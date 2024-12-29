WATCH: Rohit Sharma loses cool at Jaiswal over drop catch in fourth Test

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was visibly furious after Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped a sitter during the fourth AUS v IND game on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test when Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne was facing Akash Deep at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Batting at 46, Labuschagne went after a back-of-a-length delivery bowled by Akash Deep.

However, he miscued the shot as the ball took a thick edge towards the gully region where Yashasvi Jaiswal was stationed.

The younger Indian batter could not focus on the ball and dropped a regulation catch, leaving his captain Rohit Sharma furious and fisting in the air in anger.

Meanwhile, Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was seen comforting Jaiswal, who looked extremely disappointed.

The missed opportunity gave Marnus Labuschagne a new life on 46 and he went on to play a crucial 70-run knock in the second inning of the fourth AUS v IND Test.

It is worth noting here that Yashasvi Jaiswal had earlier dropped Usman Khawaja, however, the left-handed batter could not capitalise on the opportunity and was dismissed after scoring 21 runs.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma’s reaction and body language came under scrutiny as former Australia batter Mike Hussey urged for calm towards young players such as Jaiswal.

“I’ve got to be honest, I don’t like that reaction from the Indian skipper. I appreciate he’s emotional, and he desperately wants wickets, but you’re the one who has to send the message of calm and support. No one means to drop a catch,” he said after the day’s play.

The fourth AUS v IND game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has proved to be an important game for both teams as the series is levelled 1-1.