Gillespie makes shocking decision about coaching after ‘sour’ Pakistan stint

Jason Gillespie has opened up on his plans for his coaching career after his experience with the Pakistan cricket team.

The former Australia pacer was appointed as Pakistan’s Test coach in April last year on a two-year contract.

However, he resigned from the post in December, less than eight months into the job, just before Pakistan cricket team’s Test series against South Africa.

In a recent interview with a foreign media outlet, Jason Gillespie has admitted that the experience with the Pakistan Cricket left him disillusioned and he was no longer interested in coaching international sides.

“The Pakistan experience has soured my love for coaching, I’ll be honest,” he said, adding he would be open to short-term coaching opportunities in T20 leagues or as a consultant.

“Full-time coaching right now is not on my agenda,” Jason Gillespie added.

Pertinent to note here that Aqib Javed was made interim red-ball coach after the former Australian pacer stepped down from the role.

The former Pakistan pacer currently serves as head coach in both red and white-ball formats.

Last month, Jason Gillespie slammed Aqib Javed for allegedly campaigning for a coaching role across all formats.

“This is hilarious. Aaqib was clearly undermining Gary and I behind the scenes campaigning to be the coach in all formats. He is a clown,” Gillespie wrote in a social media post.

Meanwhile, Pakistan cricket team’s white-ball tour to New Zealand concluded on a dismal note.

The Men in Green suffered a whitewash in the three-match ODI series as well as a 4-1 loss in the T20I series.