Watch: Gavaskar slams Rishabh Pant over ‘stupid’ shot selection

Former Indian cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at Rishabh Pant’s shot selection, labelling it “stupid” after his dismissal on the third day of the MCG Test between Australia and India.

Pant had looked fluent, scoring 28 off 37 balls, before attempting a scoop from outside off to the leg side off Scott Boland, resulting in a straightforward catch to deep third man. Gavaskar lashed out at Pant, stating that his shot selection was unwise, especially with two fielders positioned in the deep.

Gavaskar emphasized that Pant’s tendency to rely on unorthodox shots may not always yield success at the Test level, suggesting that he may need to reassess his batting position. During his live commentary, Gavaskar described Pant’s dismissal as “throwing away” his wicket, letting India “down badly.”

It’s worth mentioning here that Reddy strode off unbeaten on 105 when bad light and rain brought stumps an hour early, with India 358 for nine, still trailing Australia’s first innings 474 by 116 runs.

Taking full advantage of a docile wicket, Reddy built a vital 127-run partnership for the eight wicket with Washington Sundar (50) that dragged India back from the brink.

Read More: WATCH: Australia’s Konstas hits Bumrah for record 18 runs in an over

India were 221 for seven when they came together, still 54 runs short of avoiding the follow-on.

The tourists still have hard yards ahead to deny Australia victory and a 2-1 lead in the five-test series, with Sydney hosting the final match in the New Year.