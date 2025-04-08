Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum kicks off in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum kicked off on Tuesday in Islamabad in an effort to exhibit the nation’s mineral potential.

Addressing the forum, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that Pakistan is entering a new era of economic development, with all economic indicators showing positive trends.

He noted that international institutions are also acknowledging Pakistan’s economic progress.

The deputy prime minister highlighted that Pakistan is rich in natural resources, including significant reserves of gold and copper.

He further emphasized that Pakistan’s population largely comprises youth, which is a great asset for the country.

Ishaq Dar pointed out that greater investment is essential to fully utilize the country’s mineral wealth and expressed hope that the forum will pave the way for increased investment in the mining sector.

There will be important sessions on investment in major mineral projects including Reko Diq and government policies.

Reko Diq is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold projects in the world.

Reko Diq is nestled in the Chagai district of Balochistan, the largest district by area, with close proximity to the Afghanistan and Iran borders.

The district is characterized by arid and semi-arid terrain with vast deserts, mountain ranges, and sparse vegetation.

The desert includes the Ras Koh Hills and the Chagai Hills. The district has a sparse population due to its harsh living conditions. The majority of the inhabitants are Baloch, with a mix of other ethnic groups.

Chagai faces numerous challenges, including underdevelopment, lack of infrastructure, and limited access to basic services such as education, healthcare, and clean water.