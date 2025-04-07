Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum to begin tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: A two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum is all set to kick off tomorrow (Tuesday) in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir will attend the Investment Forum and also speak on the occasion.

In addition, the forum is expected to be attended by important foreign personalities, federal ministers, secretaries, senior-level executives and prominent media figures.

A high-level US delegation, led by Eric Meyer, will participate in the Investment Forum.

Foreign investors have started arriving in Islamabad. Deputy Director General Asian Development Bank, Catherine Marsh and a delegation from the Xi’an Geological Survey Center of China have already arrived in the federal capital.

There will be important sessions on investment in major mineral projects including Reko Diq and government policies.

Reko Diq is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold projects in the world.

Reko Diq is nestled in the Chagai district of Balochistan, the largest district by area, with close proximity to the Afghanistan and Iran borders.

The district is characterized by arid and semi-arid terrain with vast deserts, mountain ranges, and sparse vegetation.

The desert includes the Ras Koh Hills and the Chagai Hills. The district has a sparse population due to its harsh living conditions. The majority of the inhabitants are Baloch, with a mix of other ethnic groups.

Chagai faces numerous challenges, including underdevelopment, lack of infrastructure, and limited access to basic services such as education, healthcare, and clean water.