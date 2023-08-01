Pakistan’s ‘first-ever’ minerals summit kicks off in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani government held its “first-ever” mineral summit in the country to explore the vast potential of the minerals industry, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Following the successful Green Pakistan and IT seminars, the Pakistan Minerals Summit has kicked off today, with the Prime Minister as the chief guest and the Army Chief as the guest of honor.

The seminar is attended by experts in mineralogy, federal ministers, foreign ambassadors, foreign investors, and other important personalities in the inaugural session.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Petroleum stated that the joint hosts of the seminar are the Ministry of Petroleum and Berik Gold Corporation. Pakistan possesses immense potential in its mineral resources, and the objective of the seminar is to promote direct foreign investment opportunities in the mineral sector.

With the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, Pakistan has embarked on a golden era of progress. By utilizing modern and advanced technology in agriculture, livestock, and mineral sectors, Pakistan’s rapid development is ensured.

Pakistan boasts a spread of 6,000 square kilometers of mineral resources, including coal, copper, gold, gypsum, and marble. Utilizing modern and rapid mining techniques will lead to increased revenues from salt reserves.