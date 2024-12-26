WATCH: Australia’s Konstas hits Bumrah for record 18 runs in an over

Australia’s debutant Sam Konstas impressed with his brilliant half-century against India’s bowling attack, spearheaded by pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth AUS v IND Test.

The right-handed batter opened the hosts’ inning after captain Pat Cummins opted to bat first in the Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Thursday.

Sam Konstas went on the offensive early in the inning and completed his maiden half-century in 52 balls.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who remains the star bowler for the tourists throughout the AUS v IND, was on the receiving end as the Australian debutant smashed him all over the park.

Australia’s 11th over of the inning truly showcased the young batter’s skills and talent as he hit Bumrah for a record 18 runs in the over.

Sam Konstas welcomed Jasprit Bumrah with a four on the very first delivery. After playing a dot, the right-handed batter took a double, following it with a six.

The Australian debutant then smashed the fifth delivery for a four and followed it with a double to amass a total of 18 runs off Jasprit Bumrah’s over.

The Indian pacer’s over to Konstas became the most expensive over of his career, topping his previous expensive over of 16 runs against Australia in 2020.

Meanwhile, Sam Konstas also became the first batter to hit a maximum off Bumrah in Tests since 2021 – after 4,484 balls.

It is worth noting here that Australia finished Day 1 of the fourth AUS v IND Test at 311/6 after their top four, including Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas and Marnus Labuschagne scored fifties while star batter Steve Smith remains unbeaten at 68.