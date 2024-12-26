Sam Konstas’s brother opens up on Virat Kohli incident in Boxing Day Test

Australia debutant Sam Konstas grabbed attention following his mid-pitch altercation with star Indian batter Virat Kohli in the fourth AUS v IND Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Boxing Day Test in Melbourne saw the hosts winning the toss and electing to bat first on Thursday.

Sam Konstas, who opened the inning with Usman Khawaja, hit a half-century on his debut, however, it was his altercation with Virat Kohli which became the centre point.

The two got involved in a heated exchange after Kohli bumped Sam Konstas’ shoulder at the end of the 10th over on the first day of the fourth AUS v IND game.

Now, Sam Konstas’ brother Billy has addressed the controversy surrounding his brother and Virat Kohli.

“I didn’t mind it – it added a bit of a spectacle to cricket, a bit of rugby league action going on in the cricket space. Out on the field (Sam) has got such a hard exterior, but off the field, he’s such a humble guy,” Billy said when asked about his views on the incident during the fourth AUS v IND game.

Read more: Virat Kohli penalised for Sam Konstas incident

Meanwhile, Konstas’ brother revealed that his heart was pounding when his brother opened the inning for the hosts in the Boxing Day Test.

“In the backyard, we did have the auto-wicketkeeper, so the ramp (shot) was out of play. I didn’t know what to expect, to be honest with you… I was shaking, my heart rate was up, and I was like, ‘Sammy, straight bat, straight bat,’ but yeah… it works! We had no expectation coming into today. We were just taking it moment by moment,” Billy added.

It is worth noting here that Australia finished Day 1 of the fourth AUS v IND Test at 311/6 after their top four, including Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas and Marnus Labuschagne scored fifties while star batter Steve Smith remains unbeaten at 68.