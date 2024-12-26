Virat Kohli penalised for Sam Konstas incident

The International Cricket Council (ICC) penalised Indian star batter Virat Kohli for an on-field altercation with debutant Australia batsman Sam Konstas during the Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The incident occurred at the end of the 10th over on the first day of the Melbourne Test when Virat Kohli bumped Sam Konstas’ shoulder, which led to a heated exchange between the two players. The other Australian opener Usman Khawaja was seen trying to mediate between the two players.

According to the ICC, the Indian star player has been penalised for breaching level 1 of its Code of Conduct. He has been fined 20 percent of his match fee and awarded one demerit point.

Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct relates to: “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match.”

No formal hearing was needed as Virat Kohli accepted the sanctions proposed by Match Referee Andy Pycroft. On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Michael Gough, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Shawn Craig levelled the charge.

Kohli’s conduct drew the ire of several experts, including former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. Watching the replay, Ricky Ponting, was firm in his assessment, stating, “Virat’s walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever.”

Former umpire Simon Taufel also weighed in, suggesting that Kohli’s actions could qualify as “inappropriate physical contact” under the ICC’s Code of Conduct. He explained, “Virat Kohli actually changed his line to get into the personal space of Sam Konstas. This is a clause within the ICC Code of Conduct, and the umpires and the referee will be looking at it seriously after play today

Former India coach Ravi Shastri also disapproved of the senior player’s conduct, stating: “There is a line and you don’t want to overstep that line.”

Konstas, who had a fantastic Test debut as he slammed 60 off 65 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes in his flamboyant knock – was asked about the incident during the post-day press conference and played down the significance.

“I was just doing my gloves and I think he accidentally bumped me,” Konstas said.

“I think that is just cricket, just the tension and I think for me just having that freedom and backing myself and trying to bring the best version and I was lucky enough to get a few runs today.”