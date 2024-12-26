Viral video: Virat Kohli, Konstas involved in mid-pitch alteration in MCG Test

A tense altercation occurred between India’s Virat Kohli and Australia’s 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas during the first session of the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

The incident took place after the 10th over of the morning when both players bumped shoulders while moving across the pitch between overs.

The two immediately exchanged words, with the confrontation escalating before being interrupted by Konstas’ opening partner Usman Khawaja and umpire Michael Gough, who quickly stepped in to diffuse the tension.

“Have a look where Virat walks. Virat’s walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever.” – Ricky Ponting #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zm4rjG4X9A — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 26, 2024

Replays of the incident revealed that after the final ball of the 10th over, Konstas was walking towards the other end of the pitch, while Kohli, holding the ball, made a clear movement towards Sam Konstas and bumped into him.

Konstas later reflected on the incident in the second session, telling Channel 7: “I didn’t quite realise, I was doing my gloves, then a little shoulder charge, but it happens in cricket.”

Despite the on-field drama, debutant Sam Konstas made an impressive debut, scoring a brilliant half-century off just 52 balls, including aggressive shots against India’s top bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

He was dismissed for 60 off 65 balls, having played a crucial role in Australia’s strong start to the innings.

Reaction

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, watching the replay, was firm in his assessment, stating, “Virat’s walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever.”

Former umpire Simon Taufel also weighed in, suggesting that Kohli’s actions could qualify as “inappropriate physical contact” under the ICC’s Code of Conduct. He explained, “Virat Kohli actually changed his line to get into the personal space of Sam Konstas. This is a clause within the ICC Code of Conduct, and the umpires and the referee will be looking at it seriously after play today.”