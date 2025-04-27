Umar Akmal reveals why Sarfaraz Ahmed lost his spot in Pakistan team

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has shared his views on Sarfaraz Ahmed’s absence from the Pakistan squad in recent times.

Currently serving as team director of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 10, the former Pakistan captain last appeared for the national side in a three-match away Test series against Australia last year.

Speculations about his retirement from professional cricket began making the rounds after his appointment as the team director of Quetta Gladiators earlier this year.

However, Sarfaraz Ahmed has put those rumours to rest by asserting that he will retire when he personally feels the time is right.

Fans had been asking for his comeback in the Pakistan squad after the national side crashed out of the Champions Trophy 2025 in the group stage.

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has now joined the debate about the former captain’s spot in the national side.

During an appearance on a private TV channel, Akmal claimed that Sarfaraz Ahmed was dropped from the team due to his inability to assert authority as a captain.

“If he had kept some authority similar to Shahid Afridi and Younis Khan, he would have still been the captain, and there would not have been these quarrels on the captaincy,” Umar Akmal said.

It is worth noting here that Sarfaraz Ahmed made his international debut for Pakistan in 2007 and went on to represent the national side in 54 Tests, 117 ODIs, and 61 T20Is.

He also led Pakistan to their maiden Champions Trophy title in 2017 after a 180-run victory over India in the blockbuster final.

The wicketkeeping batter also captained Pakistan to 11 consecutive T20I series victories, the most by a Pakistan captain.