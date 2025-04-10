Sarfaraz Ahmed addresses retirement reports ahead of PSL 10

Former Pakistan captain and Quetta Gladiators team director Sarfaraz Ahmed has addressed the reports about his retirement ahead of the PSL 10.

Speculations about his retirement from professional cricket began making rounds on social media after he was named the team director of Quetta Gladiators for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League.

However, the wicketkeeping batter has put those rumours to rest by asserting that he will retire when he personally feels the time is right.

In a recent interview with a private media outlet, Sarfaraz Ahmed denied making any official decision regarding retirement.

“I haven’t announced my retirement yet. When someone has played cricket all their life, it obviously hurts to stay away from the game,” he said.

The former Pakistan captain added: “There comes a time when every player has to step away from cricket, but I try to make the most of whatever matches I get.”

While he was not picked by any franchise in the PSL 10 Draft, Sarfaraz Ahmed remained hopeful to make a comeback in professional cricket.

“I still keep some hope alive that maybe I’ll get another chance. I never said that I have to play for Pakistan — of course, it’s every player’s dream to represent their country. I just want to perform well in whatever cricket I play and give my 100 percent,” he added.

According to the former Pakistan captain, the decision to retire will come only when he feels it.

“When I feel the moment has arrived, I’ll say it myself — yes, my cricket is over now,” Sarfaraz Ahmed said.