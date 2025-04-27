Umar Akmal says no grudge towards Zulqarnain Haider

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has said he holds no grudge towards former wicketkeeper-batter Zulqarnain Haider.

Speaking on a private TV program, Umar Akmal revealed that although he could have sent a legal notice over the allegations Zulqarnain made against him, he chose not to.

Umar added that during Zulqarnain’s illness, he was the first to visit him at his home and even offered financial assistance.

He expressed regret that despite recovering, Zulqarnain has continued with the same behavior. However, Umar maintained that he remains positive and harbors no resentment toward anyone.

Courtesy video

Read more: Former cricketer Zulqarnain Haider joins PPP

In July 2022, Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal left bitter memories behind and visited the ailing former wicket-keeper batter, Zulqarnain Haider, at his residence.

Test cricketer Akmal, who was accused by Haider for his bizarre exit from Pakistan’s ODI series against South Africa in Dubai in 2010, paid a visit along with his wife to the ailing former cricketer by leaving the bitter memories behind.

“There is nothing in my heart about the past. I came to meet him today as a fellow cricketer,” Umar claimed.

“I did everything I could to assist him, and I informed him that I am available 24 hours a day,” Umar stated.