Former cricketer Zulqarnain Haider joins PPP

LAHORE: Former Pakistani cricketer, Zulqarnain Haider on Friday joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported.

After joining Pakistan People’s Party, the former cricketer predict that the party chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be sworn in as the next prime minister of Pakistan.

Haider also declared Bilawal as the ‘best’ politician of the present era.

The former cricketer was ill and given financial support from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), last year.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zulqarnain Haider represented Pakistan in eight international matches from 2007 to 2010.