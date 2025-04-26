PSL 10: Lahore Qalandars bowl first against Multan Sultans

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bowl first against Multan Sultans in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at Gaddafi Stadium.

Lahore Qalandars are currently placed third on the points table with two wins and three losses in five games. After suffering defeat in their first game against Islamabad United, the Qalandars bounced back winning consecutive matches against Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings.

Led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Lahore Qalandars, then lost two consective matches against Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi and currently placed at number three. They will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage at the Gaddafi Stadium.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans are struggling at the bottom of the table with just one win out of five games. The Sultans’ sole win after three straight defeats came in their fourth game against the Qalandars, and they then lost again against Islamabad United.

The Muhammad Rizwan-led side will surely want to win this match and subsequent ones to stay in the hunt.

Thirteen of the 34 matches of the six-team competition, including the two eliminators will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Multan Cricket Stadium will host five PSL 10 matches, while Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will hold eleven, including the first qualifier on May 13.

Five of the current edition’s matches have been held at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.