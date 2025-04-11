Mohammad Rizwan responds to trolls over English-speaking skills

Pakistan ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan has reacted to the criticism over his inability to speak fluent English.

The wicketkeeping batter was trolled over his English-speaking ability in the interviews during the Champions Trophy 2025 and the recent white-ball tour of New Zealand.

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg also took a jibe at his English-speaking skills in a viral video.

Mohammad Rizwan has now hit back at the trolls, saying that he was not ashamed of how he speaks his mind in interviews.

In a press conference ahead of the PSL 10 opener against Karachi Kings, the Pakistan captain said that his responsibility was to play cricket.

“I ignore the social media trolls. I take pride in one thing: whatever I say comes from the heart. By the grace of Almighty Allah, I don’t know English,” he added.

The Multan Sultans’ captain, however, expressed regret for not having enough education.

“My only regret is not having enough education, but I’m not the least bit ashamed of not speaking English, even though I’m the captain of the Pakistan cricket team,” Mohammad Rizwan said.

He added: “What is expected of me is cricket, not English. I regret that I didn’t finish my education, which is why I struggle with English.”

Taking a dig at trolls suggesting he should learn to speak English, the Multan Sultans’ skipper said that his primary responsibility was to play cricket, not speak English.

“Pakistan is not asking me to speak English; if that were the case, I would leave cricket to become a professor, but I simply don’t have that time,” he added.