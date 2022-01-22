Bundal, Buddo islands are protective forests: Sindh Forest Deptt

KARACHI: Sindh Forest Department has declared Bundal and Buddo islands as the property of the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A summary has been sent to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for onward approval from the provincial cabinet and issuance of notification to the effect.

Bundal and Buddo islands in Karachi have a territory of 3,000 acres and 8,000 acres respectively, according to the summary.

“The area of the two islands was declared as protective forest under an act of law in 1958.”

“Both islands are property of the Sindh forest department,” the summary read. “The Ministry of Port and Shipping or the federal government have no lawful claim on these islands.”

According to summary the federal government had promulgated an ordinance for construction of a new city on these islands. It had also announced to use these islands for commercial purpose.

The environment activists had protested against this announcement and the civil society knocked the door of the court.

“The court has also declared these islands as protective forest,” according to the summary.

Petitioner Shahab Osto had challenged the Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance 2020 in the Sindhy High Court stating that federal territory in the sea starts after 12 nautical miles and Bundal and Buddo islands are the properties of the province as they fall within the limit of 12 nautical miles.

On August 30 last year, the president had promulgated the ordinance for establishing Pakistan Islands Development Authority for “development and management of islands in internal and territorial waters of Pakistan.”

