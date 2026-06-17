Bungee jump staff identified after 21 year old dies-'I don't remember' connecting rope

The identities and faces of the bungee jump crew responsible for 21-year-old Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas’s death have now been revealed after police claim that they forgot to fasten her safety rope and shoved her from the 131ft Skeleton Bridge.

What happened: Rope never attached before a deadly dive

On the 13th of June 2026, sports management student and fitness enthusiast Maria had registered for a rope jumping session on the state of So Paulo. It was captured on a video that has now gone viral showing the crew pushing her off before noticing that the safety cable was not connected, and she fell almost 40 meters to her death.

Her final post on Instagram uploaded from the spot at 7:30 am read: “Who was the crazy person that let me jump off a bridge?”

Crew Arrested: ‘I don’t remember’ checking the safety rope

The bungee company, Entre Cordas, reported that three crew members have been arrested: 32-year-old Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 27-year-old Vitor de Freitas Gonalves and 42-year-old Maicon Fernandes Cintra. Reports also stated that after they heard the news, they were attempting to flee by changing clothes after ambulances and police reached the spot.

At the trial, Egoroff submitted: “My shirt was already wet… It was very dirty, I went to the car and put on a clean one… I do not remember” checking or fastening the safety rope, and he denied escaping by saying that rescue teams had reached when he came back to the bridge.

Who was Maria Eduarda?

Maria lived in Jandira in the metropolitan area of São Paulo and was pursuing studies for physical education and sports management. She worked at a gym and would upload workout videos regularly on the internet. She was described as being very passionate about fitness and adventure sports.

Investigation and Outcry over Safety:

The safety equipment was not correctly attached to her as it was confirmed by Brazilian investigators. The incident has reignited debates over strict guidelines for adventure sports, regular inspections and proper training for the crew. There have been recent reports on bungee ropes breaking in Rishikesh, paragliding crash in Himachal Pradesh and so on.

Experts caution people and urge them to “always check if their instincts suggest that something might be wrong like if there’s equipment damage, large groups present, absent staff, and bad instructions.”