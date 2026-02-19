Bunnie Xo is all set to welcome their twins

In the recent podcast, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, the author shared that she, along with her husband Jelly Roll are all prepared to welcome their twins through surrogacy.

Bunnie already knew their parenting style would be different from it was for kids Bailee, 17, and Noah, 9, Jelly Roll’s children from previous relationships.

Bunnie further shared with E! News in their exclusive interview, “What these babies are going to get from J and me is more childlike parents. Because when we had Bailee, we were both getting sober”.

She added, “We were evolving. We were growing, we grew with Bailee, and I think this next set of children for us is gonna get the kid versions of us. We’re going to get to live our childhoods through them, so we’re really excited about that ”.

Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, is especially excited to experience all aspects of motherhood, noting that she “never got to experience motherhood from any standpoint” except when it came to her relationship with Bailee.

“From the baby stage, I’ve never got to experience that,” the 46-year-old explained. “Neither has my husband, because he hasn’t been with the women that he had babies with, so he got to miss out on a lot of the baby moments.”

But having had the chance to raise Bailee after she and Jelly Roll, 41, married in 2016, made her realize that she “can do this.”

Plus, it helps that she and the teen have such a close mother-daughter bond. “That’s my girl,” Bunnie said. “I might not be her birth mother, but that’s my baby.”

As for future babies, Jelly Roll (real name Jason Bradley DeFord) wanted to make sure that they had two children to ensure that one of them didn’t grow up feeling like an only child. And of course, the decision to have more kids wasn’t one the couple made without seeking approval from Bailee and Noah.

“Bailee was actually against it in the beginning,” Bunnie admitted. “She [said], ‘I’m your baby. What do you mean you want to have another? I’m all you need.’ And we kind of let her sit with it for a little bit.”

“She came back to me probably four or five days later,” the Dumb Blonde podcast host recalled, “and she was like, ‘Mom, I would love for you and my dad to have a baby together.’ And that’s all I needed”.

Bunnie joked that getting Bailee’s blessing was like getting a blessing from “the Godfather,” saying once she and Jelly had that, she decided, “All right, we could do this”. As the podcaster wrote in her memoir, she and Jelly Roll finally feel they are “stable financially and somewhat emotionally” to successfully become parents again.

“J and I have a surrogate,” she wrote, “the sweetest woman ever, and soon I’ll be starting my IVF stims.”

“We’re going to raise these babies in love and give them everything we were never given,” she continued. “I can’t wait to see a piece of me and him running around outside of our bodies.”