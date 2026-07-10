Bunnie XO reflected on her difficult IVF journey and how the experience shaped her.

During a podcast on July 7, Bunnie revealed her experience with endometriosis, weight gain, and online criticism she faced while navigating her health.

She also confirmed on a June episode of her podcast that despite parting ways from ex-husband Jelly Roll after 10 years of marriage, they are still planning to have a child together, as they announced last year about their fertility journey.

She noted, “I know what it’s like to try to navigate that. As I was going through IVF, it put weight on me, and people would be like, ‘Oh, she’s bigger than her husband now. You’re literally trying to make a baby with your body, and it’s like people just have no respect.”

Read More: Bunnie Xo shares huge baby news after Jelly Roll divorce

She continued, “The internet is just so crazy, but I’ve learned that it’s just miserable people who have nothing better to do than just comment on other people’s lives. So you can’t ever let that get to you.”

This came more than a month after Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo in May. Their separation was confirmed earlier in June.

During the June 18 episode of her podcast, Bunnie said, “We’re literally settling our divorce in like… We’ve done it in like, what? Three weeks? Two weeks? We’re still having a baby together. She also added, “We’re going to co-parent together. J is my best friend”.

It is pertinent to mention that Bunnie is the stepmother to Jelly Roll’s two daughters, Bailee Ann and Noah Buddy, whom he shares with his previous partner.