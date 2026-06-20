Bunnie Xo reveals Jelly Roll’s daughter Bailee Ann Is “Mad” at both parents post-divorce

Bunnie Xo, the wife of country star Jelly Roll, is revealing that their daughter Bailee Ann DeFord, 18, is “mad” at both her and the “Need a Favor” singer as the family deals with the fallout from Jelly’s divorce.

The comments were made on her June 18, 2026, podcast episode, “The Divorce,” just weeks after Jelly filed paperwork in Williamson County, Tennessee, for a legal split due to “irreconcilable differences.”

“She F-ing Deserves to Feel That Way”: Bunnie Reacts to Bailee’s Anger

“It’s breaking my f–king heart that she’s feeling like the only woman she has had consistently in her life that’s in it is being taken from her,” Bunnie, 46, shared on the podcast. The entrepreneur and podcaster added that Bailee is not just mad at one person. “Of course she’s mad at me because I was always the f–king disciplining parent in the relationship because he’s f–king fun dad all the time.

And she’s mad at her dad because of what he did,” Bunnie revealed.

“And hello, she f–king deserves to feel that way.”

Bailee, who just celebrated turning 18 this year, is Jelly Roll’s daughter with ex-partner Felicia Beckwith. Bunny and Jelly shared joint custody of the then-minor in 2017 after Beckwith battled addiction. “Bailee calls Bunnie Momma with no hesitation,” the singer wrote on social media in February 2023.

Bailee Shut Down Public Scrutiny Online

On June 16, Bailee expressed her own frustration with the widespread interest in her family on TikTok Stories. “Oh & one more thing I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private family matter. It’s fkn crazy,” she wrote on top of a selfie.

Bailee continued, “Go on somewhere yall.

Worry ‘bout your house – not mine. I’m not speaking on it – yet.”

In a later Story, Bailee thanked her fans for their “compassion and empathy when I’m seeing a lot of hate,” adding, “I hope humanity can evolve to a place where kindness comes first.”

How the Divorce Went Down

TMZ broke news on June 15 that Jelly Roll, 41, had filed divorce documents back in May, listing May 9 as the date of separation. Bunnie later stated that she was “blindsided,” but stressed that “nobody cheated on the other person. It’s literally just we served our purpose for each other.”

She indicated that the couple plans to finalize their divorce within “two weeks” and that they plan to co-parent the baby they have been expecting via IVF.

Jelly also addressed a viral June 5 TikTok with Bailee, explaining, “All this post meant was I love my daughter and I’m honored to be on Latto’s song.”

Bunnie’s vow: “I’ll fight… If she wants to be mad at me for fking two years, I’ll deal with it.”

Bunnie remains defiant when it comes to protecting her stepdaughter, even as she faces the teen’s anger. “I’ll fight… I will get a tour bus and pull up on you motherf–ers” if anyone criticizes Bailee online. The podcaster emphasized her unconditional love: “I will always be there. …

If she wants to be mad at me for f–king two years, I’ll deal with it.

But when she’s ready to come back, I will always be there for her.”