Bunnie Xo shared cryptic clues hours after he announced divorce

Bunnie Xo gave insight into her depressing relationship with her estranged husband, Jelly Roll, in a nutshell, days after news of their divorce broke.

On Tuesday, June 16, the news of the country singer and the Dumb Blonde podcaster’s divorce was reported. Bunnie has been spotted posting cryptic posts on her social media. However, before their split was reported, she posted a few subtle messages in which she seemed to take a swipe at Jelly Roll. The 46-year-old media personality posted a video of herself on TikTok on May 20 with text overlay that read, “Women’s intuition when that s*** don’t add up.”

In the clip, she can be seen looking around and acting as if she realized something, then mouthed, “M***** f*****.” The post came just two days after Jelly filed for divorce on May 18, as per court documents obtained by multiple outlets. TMZ was first to report the Jelly and Bunnie’s split, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason.

Moreover, just a few hours before the divorce was reported, Bunnie posted an intimate picture in pink lingerie on her Instagram Stories and set the post to Help I’m Alive by Metric and wrote over the picture, “She’s getting her sparkle back.” She also reposted a quote that read, “Come here, let me show you what love feels like.”

For those unversed, Jelly and Bunnie first met at the country singer’s concerts at Las Vegas’ Country Saloon in 2015 and tied the knot after one year of dating.