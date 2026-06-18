Bunnie XO teases 'Tell-All' podcast on Jelly Roll's divorce

Bunnie Xo is signaling she’s ready to share her side. Days after Jelly Roll filed for divorce, the Dumb Blonde podcast host teased a potential “tell-all” and posted a series of cryptic social media messages about “women’s intuition” and “getting her sparkle back” — fueling speculation her next episodes will address the split.

The Filing: Mutual Split After 10 Years, Vow Renewal

Jelly Roll, 41 — real name Jason DeFord — filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo, 46, real name Alisa DeFord, on May 18, 2026, in Williamson County, Tenn., citing “irreconcilable differences”. Court records list their date of separation as May 9. Sources told TMZ it was a “mutual decision” and a “private family matter”.

The couple married in August 2016 after meeting at a 2015 Las Vegas show, renewed vows in 2023, and were public together as recently as February 2026 on Bunnie’s Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic book tour.

Bunnie’s Cryptic Timeline: “Trash” Exes to “Sparkle Back”

On May 16 — one week after their separation date and two days before the filing — Bunnie posted an Instagram video walking past trash cans with the text: “I hate when my exes ruin a good shot,” captioned with a trash emoji.

On May 20, two days after Jelly Roll filed, she posted a TikTok with the overlay “Women’s intuition when that s— don’t add up,” mouthing “Mother f—”. Around the same time, she shared a lingerie photo with “She’s getting her sparkle back” set to Metric’s “Help I’m Alive”.

She also reposted a Snoop Dogg Reel: “‘You’re embarrassing cut it out,’ Me about to take it up a notch”.

The Tell-All Tease: Dumb Blonde Podcast and Memoir Fallout

Bunnie, host of the interview-based Dumb Blonde Podcast, recently released memoir Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic in February 2026. Jelly Roll told PEOPLE it was “rough at times” to read, covering their past pain, infidelity, and domestic assault.

The couple had been candid about marriage struggles. Jelly Roll admitted on the Human School podcast in October 2025: “One of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife”. They briefly split in 2018. After winning a Grammy in February 2026, Jelly Roll dedicated it to Bunnie.

Family Reaction: Bailee Ann Calls It “Private Family Matter”

Jelly Roll’s daughter Bailee Ann, 18, addressed the divorce on TikTok: “I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private family matter… Worry ‘bout your house — not mine”. She later added, “at the end of the day, no matter what, we are all humans with feelings”.