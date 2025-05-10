Watch: Pakistan inflicts losses on Indian military installations in Operation Bunyan Marsoos

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has launched “Operation Bunyan Marsoos” in response to the blatant Indian aggression, state media Radio Pakistan reported, citing security sources.

According to the Radio, Pakistan has destroyed the BrahMos Storage site in Beas area of India.

Attacks are also continuing on other targets in India. Pakistan has also destroyed an airbase at Udhampur and an airfield at Pathankot.

All those bases in India which were used to attack Pakistani people and mosques are being targeted.

Brigade Headquarters “K G Top”

Pakistan Armed Forces have also destroyed Brigade Headquarters, “K G Top”, while a supply depot in Uri has also been ruined completely.

Through a cyber attack, 70% electricity grid of India has been made dysfunctional.

Udhampur airfield

Udhampur airfield, from where missiles were fired on Sikhs in Amritsar (Indian Punjab) and other locations in Pakistan, has been hit.

Pakistan Armed Forces have ruined the Indian artillery gun position in Dehrangyari, while BrahMos Storage site in Nagrota has also been destroyed, inflicting heavy losses.

Security sources said multiple targets are being engaged in the operation. Reports indicate heavy enemy casualties as well.

India’s S-400 system

Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder hypersonic missiles destroyed India’s S-400 system in Adampur. The S-400 air defense system is valued at approximately 1.5 billion dollars.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the National Command Authority (NCA) today, following Pakistan Army’s military operation ‘Bunyan Marsoos’ targeting multiple Indian bases.

The high-level meeting will assess the latest developments amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The National Command Authority (NCA) is Pakistan’s apex body responsible for safeguarding the national security of Pakistan through command, control and operational decisions regarding Pakistan’s nuclear weapons programme.

Chaired by the Prime Minister, the NCA includes key federal ministers — Foreign Affairs, Interior, Defence, and Finance — along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, the Director General of the Strategic Plans Division (SPD), and the Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).