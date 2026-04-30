Burnley boss Parker leaves club after relegation

Scott Parker has left his position as head coach of Burnley by mutual consent following the club’s relegation from the Premier League, it was announced on Thursday.

Burnley said in a statement that Parker and the board had “mutually agreed that his time at Turf Moor would conclude” following one season back in the English top division.

Parker led the Clarets to promotion last year but this season has been a struggle, with just four league wins in total.

Burnley’s fate was confirmed on April 22 after a 1-0 home defeat by Manchester City, two days after Wolves were relegated.

Parker, who has previously managed Fulham, Bournemouth and Belgian side Club Brugge, signed a three-year contract in July 2024, succeeding Vincent Kompany.

He oversaw a remarkable 2024/25 season in the Championship, which included a 31-match unbeaten run and 30 clean sheets, taking them back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

But Burnley have conceded 68 goals in 34 league matches in the current campaign, the most of any side, and were knocked out of the FA Cup and League Cup by third-tier teams.

“The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Scott for his professionalism, dedication and contribution,” Burnley said in a statement.

“He leaves with the respect and gratitude of everyone connected with Burnley Football Club.”

Former England midfielder Parker, 45, said in a statement on the club’s website that it had been an “immense privilege” to lead Burnley.

“I have enjoyed every moment of our journey together, but feel that now is the right time for both parties to move in a different direction,” he said.

“I reflect back with great pride on what we achieved during my time at the club, especially our unforgettable promotion season in 2024/25, and it was a true honour to lead this team into the Premier League.”

The club said Parker’s assistant, Mike Jackson, would take charge for the club’s four remaining Premier League fixtures, beginning with Friday’s match at Leeds United.

It said the process of appointing a new permanent head coach ahead of the 2026/27 season had begun.