Burqa-clad man stabs two doctors at Jinnah Hospital Karachi

KARACHI: A burqa-clad man has stabbed two doctors in the emergency ward of Jinnah Hospital in Karachi after they tried to save a woman doctor from his attack, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The male doctors managed to stop the unidentified man from attacking their fellow medic but they sustained injuries from the attacker’s knife. The attacker has been caught at the crime scene and was handed over to the police.

The condition of injured doctors is out of danger. After the knife attack, the work at the emergency ward of the hospital was temporarily affected.

The Jinnah Hospital’s administration announced to register a case against the stabbing incident. It added that the work for patients’ treatment is continued at the hospital as per routine.

