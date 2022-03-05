Bus conductor torture case takes new turn after woman passenger’s testimony

KARACHI: The torture case involving a bus conductor and woman passenger has taken a new turn after the victim recorded her statement before police officials, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The probe into torture incident caught on camera in Karachi’s Orangi Town took a new turn after police officials found that the man who had slapped the woman passenger was someone else but not the bus conductor.

A video had gone viral on social media in which an alleged bus conductor was caught on camera slapping a female passenger during an apparent verbal brawl.

A CCTV footage has captured a bus conductor beating a woman passenger in Mominabad area of Karachi!

The man who appeared in the video while torturing the passenger has reached the police check post along with the affected woman. In her statement, the woman said that the man who had tortured her was her relative namely Kashif.

“He tortures me for not handing over the mobile phone and niqab issue. This is our family matter, hence, she doesn’t want any action against him.”

کراچی کی مسافر بس میں خاتون کو تھپڑ مارنے کے واقعے پہ پولیس حرکت میں آئی کنڈیکٹر ڈرائیور اور بس پکڑ لی پولیس کیمطابق تھپڑ کنڈیکٹر نے نہیں خاتون کیساتھ موجود اسکے کزن نے مارا ، خاتون کا بیان سامنے آگیا ہے

Moreover, the bus driver and conductor were also appeared before the police officials and recorded their statements.

Earlier, the video had gone viral on social media in which an alleged bus conductor was caught on camera slapping a female passenger during an apparent verbal brawl in the Mominabad area of Karachi’s Orangi Town.

When the matter was raised with the Transport Ittehad President Irshad Bokhari, he said that he was unable to identify the suspect but assured that he would help in sending the conductor to jail if a complaint is lodged.

As soon as the news was aired on ARY NEWS, the police found the vehicle and confiscated it. “The driver has assured to bring the conductor to him tomorrow,” the traffic police officials said and added, “Strict action will be taken against the conductor.”

