Bus explosion in Syrian capital leaves 13 reportedly killed, many injured

DAMASCUS: At least 13 people have reportedly died on Wednesday in a blast inside a bus carrying soldiers near the President Bridge, Syrian state media reported.

There are no updated numbers on the casualties yet since it’s a developing story but the agencies have reported the bus suffered two bombs.

Pictures on the state TV channel’s account showed the gutted bus cabin in a war-torn Syrian city marred in the long-standing conflict that has seen thousands die and millions displaced.

However, there have not been any claims of responsibility by any side of the blast reportedly due to bombing devices planted in the bus.

Plane crashes in Texas, all 21 on board survive

Separately yesterday, a plane crashed shortly after takeoff on Tuesday in Texas, with all 21 passengers and crew on board scrambling to safety before the aircraft burst into flames.

Television images showed fire fighters spraying water onto the burning remains of the plane, which crashed in a field with the fuselage reduced to ashes and only the tail section surviving as black smoke poured from the wreckage.

