Bus plunges off cliff in Bolivia, 11 dead

A passenger bus plunged off a cliff in eastern Bolivia Friday, killing 11 people and injuring 23, police said.

The bus was traveling on a road between the regional capital Santa Cruz with the small rural town of Saipina when it crashed in the early morning hours for reasons as yet unknown.

Some of the injured were taken to hospital in Saipina while those with more serious injuries were brought to Santa Cruz, said police official Oscar Medrano.

According to Bolivia’s INE statistics institute, traffic accidents caused 1,325 deaths and 11,155 injuries in the country in 2021.

