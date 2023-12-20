Bus ran over two brothers in Karachi

KARACHI: A tragic incident was reported from Karachi where two brothers lost their lives after a bus ran over their bike near the Bagh-e-Korangi area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, a traffic accident was reported on Wednesday morning in which a bus ran over a bike, resulting in the death of two individuals on the spot, while one of the three injured succumbed to death in the hospital.

The police claimed that the two deceased brothers – Identified as Abdul Wahab and Mehkam Deen – were employees of the company located in the Korangi Industrial area and were returning home after their night shift.

Furthermore, the police are searching to arrest the bus driver responsible for the accident who was fled from the spot.