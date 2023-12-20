24.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Bus ran over two brothers in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: A tragic incident was reported from Karachi where two brothers lost their lives after a bus ran over their bike near the Bagh-e-Korangi area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, a traffic accident was reported on Wednesday morning in which a bus ran over a bike, resulting in the death of two individuals on the spot, while one of the three injured succumbed to death in the hospital.

The police claimed that the two deceased brothers – Identified as Abdul Wahab and Mehkam Deen – were employees of the company located in the Korangi Industrial area and were returning home after their night shift.

Furthermore, the police are searching to arrest the bus driver responsible for the accident who was fled from the spot.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.