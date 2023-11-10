Bus runs over people in Karachi; one dead

KARACHI: A woman lost her life while eight others including children were injured when a ‘speeding’ bus ran over people waiting at a bus stop in Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to initial reports, a speeding passenger bus ran over people waiting at a bus stop at Karachi’s Shahrai-e-Faisal, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to eight others.

Following the accident, a traffic jam was reported which was cleared by the traffic police on the city’s biggest road.

After getting information about the deadly incident, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

The identity of the deceased and injured could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

In a separate road accident in October, a least seven citizens including two women were injured after a passenger bus overturned outside the Governor’s House in Karachi.

A bus carrying 30 passengers including students was overturned outside the governor’s house.

The students who were on board claimed that the bus driver was using his mobile phone and over speeding due to which the bus overturned.