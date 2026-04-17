The government of Sindh has launched the People’s Bus Service from Shikarpur to Sukkur. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon described the Service as a “gift” to the people of Shikarpur from Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said that the bus service was now being launched and it was the responsibility of the public to protect it.

“These buses are the property of the people, and the people must take care of them,” he added.

He said that half of the bus fare would be borne by the Sindh government and the remaining half by passengers.

Sharjeel Memon said the Sindh government had carried out record development work. He alleged that a “deliberate conspiracy” was being hatched against the Sindh government and the Pakistan Peoples Party was being subjected to a media trial.

He claimed that roads in rural areas of Sindh under the provincial government’s management were the best in the province.

“We have the best hospitals in Pakistan,” he said, adding that the facilities being provided by the Sindh government at the Autism Center were unmatched by any institution in Pakistan and could only be compared with international institutions.

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party is working for every member of society adding that when petroleum product prices increased, the Sindh government launched a monthly subsidy of Rs 2,000 for motorcyclists.

He said farmers owning less than 25 acres of land were registered and their data collected, after which they were provided free DAP and urea fertilizer bags for wheat cultivation.

Memon said more than 300,000 people had recently been given a subsidy of Rs 1,500 per acre for operating threshers, and the amount had already reached the farmers.

He said work was underway day and night for the development of Shikarpur and solar panels were being provided free of cost. He urged women to come forward and avail the free pink scooties being offered by the government.